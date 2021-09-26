South Africa

Police watchdog probes shooting of sergeant and his wife in Cosmo City

26 September 2021 - 16:40
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

SA's police watchdog is investigating the death of a Honeydew police sergeant and his wife on the streets of Johannesburg.

The incident happened on Friday night, said Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa.

“It is alleged that ... a police sergeant of Honeydew took a state vehicle to his warrant officer colleague that was off but on standby,” said Langa.

“It is alleged that when the warrant officer was driving the sergeant back home ... they came across the sergeant's wife at the corner of Japan and Indonesia streets in Cosmo City. The sergeant asked to get out of the vehicle and an argument ensued between [him and his wife]. The warrant officer asked the couple to go home and he then drove off,” said Langa.

Thirty minutes later a passer-by found the couple’s bodies in the street and reported the incident to the police.

“The police went to the scene and found the sergeant lying face up with a head bullet wound on his right temple and his wife had a bullet wound on the back of her head [and was] lying face down,” said Langa.

A 9mm pistol and two spent cartridges were found on the scene.

Inquest dockets have been opened. 

TimesLIVE

State to oppose bail bid of Eastern Cape cop accused of raping teen

A 50-year-old Eastern Cape policeman accused of raping a 14-year-old girl who is known to him is expected to make a bid for bail in two weeks.
News
3 weeks ago

Watchdog Ipid probes shoot-out between Cape Town cops and suspected hijacker

A suspected hijacker and a woman are under police guard at a Cape Town hospital after a shootout with police on Monday night.
News
3 weeks ago

Ipid calls for cop to be charged after burglar 'kills himself with police gun'

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate wants a North West policeman criminally charged after a suspected thief allegedly killed himself ...
News
3 weeks ago

