Two dead, one injured in shoot-out with Phoenix police

An investigation is under way into the death of two men and the injury of a third in a shoot-out with police in Phoenix, north of Durban, during the early hours of Thursday.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa said police spotted a vehicle with suspicious occupants on Northern Drive and ordered them to stop.

When the driver refused to stop, officers drove alongside the vehicle to repeat the order.

“Eventually they stopped and a police officer approached the suspects' car.”

Langa said they allegedly opened fire on the officer, injuring him on his leg.

They allegedly continued firing at police as they tried to escape.

“Members returned fire.”

Two of the suspects were killed and one was injured and taken to hospital.

Langa said Ipid was called to the scene at 2.10am and investigations are continuing.

