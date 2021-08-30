Teddy Bear Clinic applauds life sentence for ex-cop guilty of Soweto cemetery rapes

The Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children has applauded the high court in Johannesburg for imposing a life sentence on a former superintendent at the Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) for the rape and trafficking of Soweto children.

Adam Cummings, the former head of the EMPD security division, and his co-accused, Tebogo Johanna Maregele, stood trial from June 2018 on 14 charges including kidnapping, trafficking and rape after three reported incidents involving two teenagers and a nine-year-old girl.

The state claimed at the time that they kidnapped their targets in Soweto, took them to secluded areas to allow Cummings to sexually assault them and then tried to buy or threaten them into silence.

Cummings was found guilty on three counts of rape and one of human trafficking, while Maregele was convicted as an accomplice to the rape of a nine-year-old and on two counts of exploitation of children for sexual gain.

Both received life sentences last week Wednesday.