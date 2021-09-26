South Africa

'I've only seen him on TV': Zinhle, 7, overjoyed to meet Ramaphosa

26 September 2021 - 12:49
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Nomsa Mchakazana and her daughter Zinhle, who hopes to become a doctor one day.
Image: Amanda Khoza

“Ramaphosa said to me I should go to school and grow up to be an ANC member.”

This is what ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was on the election campaign trail in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, told seven-year-old Zinhle Mchakazana on Sunday.

The little girl could not contain her excitement at the prospect of seeing Ramaphosa and woke up at 6am.

Her mother Nomsa, 51, said after all of the excitement and having met Ramaphosa, she would be able to sleep well.

When Ramaphosa saw the little girl, he called her and picked her up.

“I've only seen him on TV. I was happy when he carried me. He gave me R480. I'm going to ... buy school clothes,” said the little girl.

Her mother said: “She has been crying non-stop wanting to see Ramaphosa. He told me to vote and I told him that I will vote for the ANC. At least I'm going to sleep because she's seen him.”

Ramaphosa was expected to campaign for the local government elections in Ekurhuleni on Sunday.

TimesLIVE

