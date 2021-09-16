ANC sets its sights on winning back Tshwane despite its financial woes

The ANC has singled out the capital city of Tshwane as it tries to claw back the power it lost in the 2016 local government elections in Gauteng.

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula confirmed on Thursday that the party was so serious about taking back the municipality that it would launch its manifesto in Tshwane on September 27.

The event will be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Since 2016 the municipality has been ruled by a DA-led coalition government after the ANC lost out partly due to internal squabbles over its mayoral candidates.

“We are going to Pitori [Pretoria], we are going to Tshwane, the city we lost in the hands of a coalition of the DA and the EFF. We are going back to ask our people for majority rule in the city of Tshwane. What has happened in the past five years is for everyone to see for himself or herself,” said Mbalula.