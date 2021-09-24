'He was so well loved': Ramaphosa pays respects to family of Jolidee Matongo

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday sang the praises of the late Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo, saying he was an outstanding leader who abhorred corruption.

“It's a very sad moment for me to be here at the home of our departed mayor Jolidee Matongo. I have just met his wife and his mother and one of his children,” he said.

“It's a really sombre moment and a very sad one. He was a really outstanding leader at the level of local government,” said Ramaphosa.

He said he was impressed by Matongo during the interview process that saw him being chosen to replace former mayor Geoff Makhubo.

“We saw a great deal of talent, great deal of vision and visionary leadership for the city and we knew that we placed the city in good hands under his leadership.

“The one other thing is that he was so well loved, received and supported by the membership of the ANC and indeed many parties who make up the metro council,” said Ramaphosa.