Voter registration weekend testing one for IEC, parties

The commission said it will use its new voter management devices (VMDs) for the first time

Electoral systems and political parties' campaign machinery will be put to test this weekend during the last voter registration weekend ahead of the crucial and high stakes municipal polls on November 1.



Not only will the Electoral Commission of SA's voting technology face a stress test at more than 23,000 voter registration stations, but political parties are also gearing up for a fight to win votes in key municipalities across the country...