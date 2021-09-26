Motorist arrested for 'running over cheetah' in Kruger National Park

Visitors to the Kruger National Park have been urged to be vigilant and observe speed limits after a motorist was arrested for allegedly running over a cheetah over the long weekend.

SANParks said the incident happened near Punda Maria on Friday night.

“Details are still sketchy at this stage as to what exactly happened but Vlakteplaas rangers attended to the scene of the accident,” SANParks said in a brief statement.

The driver was handed over to the police.

TimesLIVE