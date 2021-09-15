South Africa

KZN Cogta MEC issues warning on 'Facebook impersonators'

15 September 2021 - 10:33
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Cogta MEC in KwaZulu-Natal, Sipho Hlomuka, said Facebook profiles purporting to be him are fake.
Image: Cogta KZN

KwaZulu-Natal's co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka is being impersonated on Facebook by alleged extortionists.

The department warned the public, in a statement late on Tuesday, about fake Facebook accounts that purport to be his.

“The MEC urges members of the public to ignore and report such accounts, some of which have tried to extort money from unsuspecting people.

“MEC Hlomuka does not have an account on Facebook.

“Residents wishing to receive updates on activities of the MEC can visit the official KZN Cogta page,” the department said.

Bloemfontein 'advocate' who faked degree is jailed for 10 years

A verification process was instituted when a "defence lawyer" tried to bribe his way through a case. This has led to his direct imprisonment.
News
7 months ago

eThekwini municipality warns against scammer using mayor's name to solicit money

The eThekwini municipality has warned social media users about a person allegedly using mayor Mxolisi Kuanda’s name to solicit money from people.
News
1 year ago

Hawks nab fake Cape Town brigadier and cops warn of bogus KZN captain

A former police reservist in the Western Cape has been arrested on charges of fraud and corruption for preying on victims of crime.
News
2 years ago

