Matric exams to start earlier to accommodate local government elections
The department of basic education has announced that the final matric examination will commence three days earlier to accommodate the local government elections.
Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the timetable had originally scheduled exams to commence on November 1 but due to the announcement that the local government elections would happen on the same day, the exams would commence on October 27...
