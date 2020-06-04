eThekwini municipality warns against scammer using mayor's name to solicit money

The eThekwini municipality has warned social media users about a person allegedly using mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s name to solicit money from people.

In a statement on Thursday, the municipality said that someone had been using Kaunda’s name to get money via Facebook and WhatsApp.

“This impersonator is using Facebook and WhatsApp asking people to send an amount of R900 via an e-wallet. Mayor Kaunda distances himself from such fraudulent activity and has urged people that might have been confronted by this impersonator to report it to the police,” said the municipality.

-TimesLIVE