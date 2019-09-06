Hawks nab fake Cape Town brigadier and cops warn of bogus KZN captain

A 35-year-old former police reservist in the Western Cape has been arrested by the Hawks on charges of fraud and corruption for cheating victims of crime out of thousands of rands while posing as a brigadier.

Several victims in Paarl, Worcester, Robertson and Montague allegedly paid amounts ranging from R4,500 to R14,000 to the reservist in the belief she would expedite investigations into cases they had reported to the police.

Capt Philani Nkwalase said the imposter allegedly "used her knowledge of police processes and procedures and impersonated a senior Hawks official to solicit money from various victims for police favours".

The Hawks' serious corruption investigation team arrested the reservist in Goodwood on Thursday soon after she appeared in court in a separate fraud matter. She was granted bail in that matter and was expected to appear at the Paarl magistrate's court on Friday to face fraud and corruption charges related to the Hawks' probe.