Two fake ‘travel agents’ convicted of fraud after promising victims overseas holidays

A Durban man and his partner in crime have been found guilty of 18 counts of fraud after posing as travel agents who promised their victims holidays around the world.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said Megasen Roland Chetty, 38, and Sarasvathi Belinda Pillay, 47, will be sentenced in the Durban regional court on October 21.

They were convicted of defrauding their victims of R1.2m.

Gwala said the duo had been linked to a string of fraud cases committed in 2019 in Chatsworth, Phoenix and Tongaat.

"Their modus operandi was to promise people to secure discounted holidays abroad and locally."

TimesLIVE