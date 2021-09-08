South Africans among most likely in the world to fall for online romance scams

SA has been identified as one of 20 countries in the world where people are most likely to fall victim to online romance scams.

Techshielder, a technology and online security news website, conducted a study using domestic and international reports to find the countries where such scams are most rife.

The research found that in 2020, dating scams cost the world more than R3bn, which works out at an average loss of about R250,000 per victim.

The Philippines topped the list with 1,315 reports followed by Nigeria with 1,129 reports and Canada with 1,054.

SA was further down the list with 190 cases reported.

“At the other end we have the European country of Iceland. The nation has only accounted for one case of dating scam and has stolen no money at all,” said Lasse Walstad, Techshielder co-founder.

“Finding love online can be difficult, especially if the person you trusted turns out not to be who they said they are.

“Cat fishing scams, also known as dating scams or romance scams, have seen a huge increase over the course of the pandemic. Fraudsters have not only left many people broken-hearted but also have left their pockets empty,” said Walstad.