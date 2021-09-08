South Africa

Handwriting 'reprimand' by judge John Hlophe is fake, says chief justice

08 September 2021 - 14:47
The office of the chief justice says the purported directive issued in the name of Western Cape judge president John Hlophe, reprimanding judges for their bad handwriting, is fake. File photo.
The office of the chief justice says the purported directive issued in the name of Western Cape judge president John Hlophe, reprimanding judges for their bad handwriting, is fake. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The judge president of the Western Cape division, John Hlophe, has not issued any handwriting reprimand to judges.

This is according to the office of the chief justice, which has labelled the “directive” as fake.

On Tuesday, a purported directive started making the rounds on social media, expressing Hlophe's supposed unhappiness with the standard of handwriting of judges, criticising some as indecipherable.

The “directive” went on to say that judges whose handwriting did not improve should submit samples on Fridays and even come to work on Saturdays to write out lines.

“The spurious directive states that it is being issued as an addendum to the official directives issued by the judge president on September 6, and appears to introduce measures to improve the legibility of handwritten court notes,” the office of the chief justice said in a statement.

The office said the intention of the authors of the fraudulent directive remains unclear but reminded the public that the use of another’s signature is a serious offence, as the false directive had Hlophe's signature. 

It encouraged the public and media to contact it to verify the authenticity of any directive, article, communication or social media post that purports to be that of a judge before attributing statements made on any platform to a judge.

Official communication, including directives issued by the judiciary, can be found here.

TimesLIVE

Parliament closes on Friday so MPs can campaign for polls

The third term of parliament was initially scheduled to end on September 30. It will now end on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Parliament seeks advice on how to deal with Hlophe gross misconduct report

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is receiving advice on how parliament should deal with the finding against Western Cape judge ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy