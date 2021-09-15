Human Rights Commission 'expects objections' to vaccine passports

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is expecting to receive complaints about the Covid-19 vaccination passports the government is considering to enable access to certain venues.

“We are anticipating that we will receive complaints. How we intervene will depend on how the passport will be used,” said SAHRC chairperson Prof Bongani Majola.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday the health department was considering implementing vaccine passports to be shown when entering certain events and venues.

“We will also be providing further information on an approach for vaccine passports which can be used as evidence of vaccination for various purposes and events so people are able to demonstrate they’ve been vaccinated,” Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation.

“If the vaccination passport is used to say, ‘if you do not vaccinate you will not go to school or you can’t go to the clinic’, it may be problematic, because you will be dealing with a situation where the passport appears to be interfering with an existing right,” Majola said.