Children's safety remains under threat from pit latrines at schools
Mission to launch maths project reveals untenable sanitation conditions at a rural Eastern Cape school
My recent encounter with a village school that is 85 years older than SA’s democratic constitution has left me shattered. Last month our team travelled from Johannesburg to Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape to launch a mathematics tutoring programme in the province.
We arrived at Mzinto Primary School with the aim to teach mathematics, train tutors in the area and run a grocery distribution campaign to help alleviate hunger among pupils. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.