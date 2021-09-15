Children's safety remains under threat from pit latrines at schools

Mission to launch maths project reveals untenable sanitation conditions at a rural Eastern Cape school

My recent encounter with a village school that is 85 years older than SA’s democratic constitution has left me shattered. Last month our team travelled from Johannesburg to Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape to launch a mathematics tutoring programme in the province.



We arrived at Mzinto Primary School with the aim to teach mathematics, train tutors in the area and run a grocery distribution campaign to help alleviate hunger among pupils. ..