Nigeria's Dangote in talks with traders for oil refinery loan

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote is in talks with some of the world's biggest oil traders to help finance his mega refinery project outside Nigeria's commercial centre Lagos, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The 650,000 barrel-per-day refinery, once complete, will be the continent's largest plant and redraw major trade flows of crude and fuel in the Atlantic basin.

Despite being Africa's biggest oil producer and exporter, the country depends almost entirely on fuel imports after allowing its significant refining capacity, 445,000 barrels-per-day, to become dilapidated over several decades.

Many past and current Nigerian officials, including President Muhammadu Buhari, have announced plans to refurbish them but political will has been lacking.

The Natural Resources Governance Institute, a non-profit policy think-tank, has previously pointed to the moribund refineries as a key focus of oil corruption and waste in the country.

Hit by economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring construction costs, Dangote needs a cash injection.

Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC has to agreed to buy a 20% stake in the refinery for about $2.8 billion but Dangote is looking for outside cash. NNPC's head Mele Kyari said a process was ongoing to raise $1 billion with Afreximbank to fund part of its stake purchase.