Compulsory vaccination not a violation of human rights

It rather safeguards our most basic right, the right to life

In many countries the process of inoculating citizens in pursuit of herd immunity through vaccination as recommend by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is well under way.



However, there is a significant number of people who are reluctant to get vaccinated. This has led to disagreements about compulsory vaccination for citizens, sparking a debate about whether this will result in the violation of human rights...