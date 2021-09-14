Proposal for vaccine passports divides opinion

Tourism industry, entertainers welcome move while others are wary

Plans by the government to introduce vaccine passports for access to large events in SA have been hailed by some as a step towards fully reopening the economy, but others are still sceptical.



The proposal was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday. He said the department of health is looking at a variety of mechanisms in other countries to introduce vaccine passports electronically through cellphones or other forms...