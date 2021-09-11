South Africa

Female army officer stabbed to death at her home in Mpumalanga

11 September 2021 - 15:38
Police in Mpumalanga are investigating the murder of a female army officer who was found dead in her home on Thursday.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Police in Mpumalanga are investigating a murder case after a female army officer was found dead in her home.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the incident happened in Tonga, near Komatipoort, on Thursday.

“According to the police report, a relative was informed by a neighbour that there was something suspicious at the place where the SA National Defence Force member was residing.

“Upon arrival her relative discovered her lifeless body lying outside in a pool of blood, with what looked like stab wounds,” said Mdhluli.

“Police and medical personnel were summoned to the scene and she was certified dead by the paramedics. The police opened a murder case accordingly and no arrests have been made as yet.”

