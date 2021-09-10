South Africa

Police on manhunt for killers of Mpumalanga woman

10 September 2021 - 10:19
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed and killed a Mpumalanga woman.
Image: 123RF/ Pop Nukoonrat

Mpumalanga police are searching for two men who allegedly killed a 39-year-old woman before making off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the incident took place in Pienaar, outside Mbombela on Tuesday.

“A manhunt has been launched for the suspects.

“According to the information reported, the victim was alone in her vehicle when she was blocked by a white Mercedes-Benz.

“It is said that two armed suspects came out from the vehicle and fatally shot her.

“It is further alleged that the suspects helped themselves to an undisclosed amount of cash.”

The woman was certified dead at the scene by a doctor.

Anyone with information that can assist police trace the suspects, is urged to call the investigating officer, Capt Vusi Thobela on 082 469 1956, or the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.

