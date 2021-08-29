South Africa

Neighbour stabs Northern Cape woman to death in fight over R350 Covid-19 grant

By TimesLIVE - 29 August 2021 - 17:22
A woman was stabbed to death in the Galeshewe township in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.
A woman was stabbed to death in the Galeshewe township in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.
Image: Masi Losi

A Galeshewe woman was stabbed to death on Friday by her neighbour during an argument over the R350 Covid-19 grant, Northern Cape police said on Sunday.

It is believed that the woman, 47, had applied for the social relief of distress (SRD) grant on her 56-year-old neighbour’s behalf, said Capt Bashoabile Kale.

“It is alleged that the suspect and the deceased had a quarrel about the grant. The suspect was under the impression that the deceased had received the grant after she had applied for it on his behalf. The suspect believed the deceased was using the money for her own benefit. An altercation broke out and the deceased was stabbed in the process,” said Kale.

“The suspect was arrested and charged with murder. He will appear in the Galeshewe magistrate’s court soon.”

‘People want jobs, not grants’: Record unemployment rate cuts deep

SA’s unemployment rate hit a new record high of 34.4% in the second quarter of 2021 from 32.6% in the first quarter.
News
4 days ago

Sassa pays first batch of Covid-19 grants

Applications for a R350 grant under the government’s R26.7bn social relief of distress programme close at the end of March 2022
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference