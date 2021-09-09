Families suspect foul play after children’ bodies are found in river

Relatives also blame school for failing to inform them that pupils had been bunking school

The families of three children whose bodies were found in a river more than a week after they disappeared, believe they were murdered before being thrown into the water.



The distraught families of siblings Nonjabulo Ngomane, 9, and her brother Themba Ngomane, 8, and their neighbour Katlego Sibande,15, have also blamed their educators for failing to inform them that the children had been bunking school for a week...