Man bust for rape and choking girl (7)

A 34-year-old Limpopo man who was recently arrested for raping and attempting to kill a seven-year-old girl had been on the run from police for months and was wanted for murder.

Charle Motswathupa will today appear in the Groblersdal magistrate's court for the December murder of a two-year-old boy.

He made his first appearance in the case on October 3.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said: "The suspect had been on the run for some time after the commission of this murder in the Marble Hall policing area.

"It is alleged that in December 2018, in the morning, the body of a boy child aged two years was found in the bushes near Koteng village in Marble Hall with head injuries after he was allegedly reported missing the previous day.

"The suspect was later identified [as the alleged killer] but he disappeared after realising that the police were tracing him."

Ngoepe said the young boy was identified as Samson Sithole from Seraheng village.

Motswathupa was arrested last week after being discharged from hospital due to the injuries sustained from a mob attack by the local community following an alleged attempted murder, kidnapping and rape of the seven-year-old girl.

MEC for community safety Dickson Masemola, who visited the girl in hospital on Friday, described her situation as "heartbreaking".