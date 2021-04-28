South Africa

Grieving mom of four 'sick' of seeing estranged 'killer' husband

28 April 2021 - 13:11

The wife of Lucas Phasha, who is accused of murdering his four children, has told the Limpopo High Court that facing her estranged husband makes her sick.

Sylvia Monyela said she knows very well that Phasha, 52, killed her children, adding that coming to court to face him makes her sick...

