Mom slams son's killer

The mother of a 17-year-old Limpopo pupil who was shot and killed, allegedly by a mine security guard, during a protest wants to meet her son's killer.

In the same breath, grade 11 pupil Botshelo Petja's mother Magdeline Petja, 41, wants his alleged killer to rot in jail.

Botshelo, a pupil at Kgapatlou High School in Sefalaole village, Ga-Mphahlele, was shot allegedly with live ammunition when the community protested on Thursday against a local chrome mine in the area which they accuse of illegal mining.

"He must go and die in jail but first I want to see him. He must tell me why he brutally killed my son. I was expecting a lot from my son. His dream of becoming a medical doctor has now become naught because of a cruel person," Petja said.

"I wish justice to take its course because I will never see my son again." Petja said.

Petja, a security guard at another mine in the area, was at work when her son was shot, 6km away from where she works. Petja described her son as caring and disciplined.

"He didn't like going out and had few friends. I had never heard someone complaining about my son's behaviour. He didn't deserve to die like this."