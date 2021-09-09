FNB launches a new Shares Zero investment account with no monthly account fees

One of the interesting effects of the pandemic and the national lockdown is the growing interest in investing in local and international equity markets. This is according to FNB, which has launched the FNB Shares Zero investment account with no monthly account fees.

FNB Retail CEO Raj Makanjee says the growing interest in investments is evident across the bank’s income segments. “Despite the financial challenges of Covid-19, we have seen a year-on-year increase in customers who open new investment accounts with us, with a 41% increase in share trade values.

“The launch of the FNB Shares Zero investment account accelerates our efforts to broaden the suite of investment solutions and minimises the cost for customers to manage their money for short and long-term goals.”

FNB Wealth and Investments and Ashburton CEO Sizwe Nxedlana says: “FNB Shares Zero has come at the right time for South Africans, many of whom have been wanting to invest in global stock markets but are excluded by high brokerage fees and financial constraints.

“We urge customers to take advantage of new solutions to start their journey of share ownership and unlock wealth creation through investing in shares.”