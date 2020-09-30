Family finds closure as child rapist and killer gets two life sentences

The family of one of the two minors who were brutally murdered in separate incidents says it has now found closure after the killer gets two life sentences.



The Polokwane High Court in Limpopo on Tuesday sentenced Charles Moswathupa, 34, for the rape and murder of six-year-old Boitumelo Matsekoleng of Serageng village in Sekhukhune and the brutal murder of Samson Sithole, 3, whom he hit with a brick in 2018 at Koteng informal settlement in Marble Hall. ..