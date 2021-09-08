Police uncover Joburg chop shop for high-performance vehicles
Police have pounced on a warehouse in Johannesburg, recovering dismantled high-performance cars believed to have been hijacked.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the 28-year-old owner of the warehouse will be charged with possession of parts from suspected hijacked vehicles and possession of stolen property.
A second suspect, aged 23, was arrested after he came to the crime scene and offered the police a bribe, he said.
The takedown happened on Tuesday.
Inside the Booysens warehouse, Masondo said police found “several parts of vehicles, including 10 engines that have been linked to high-performance vehicles reportedly hijacked around Gauteng”.
Police also seized goods worth millions that are suspected to have been stolen from hijacked trucks.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said: “This discovery and subsequent arrests will definitely break the back of a syndicate dealing with parts from hijacked vehicles.
“I have instructed the investigating team to ensure they trace and arrest the perpetrators responsible for high-performance vehicle hijackings and truck hijackings. We have their loot and we must bring them to book,” said Mawela.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.