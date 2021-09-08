Police uncover Joburg chop shop for high-performance vehicles

Police have pounced on a warehouse in Johannesburg, recovering dismantled high-performance cars believed to have been hijacked.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the 28-year-old owner of the warehouse will be charged with possession of parts from suspected hijacked vehicles and possession of stolen property.

A second suspect, aged 23, was arrested after he came to the crime scene and offered the police a bribe, he said.

The takedown happened on Tuesday.

Inside the Booysens warehouse, Masondo said police found “several parts of vehicles, including 10 engines that have been linked to high-performance vehicles reportedly hijacked around Gauteng”.

Police also seized goods worth millions that are suspected to have been stolen from hijacked trucks.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said: “This discovery and subsequent arrests will definitely break the back of a syndicate dealing with parts from hijacked vehicles.

“I have instructed the investigating team to ensure they trace and arrest the perpetrators responsible for high-performance vehicle hijackings and truck hijackings. We have their loot and we must bring them to book,” said Mawela.

