Four suspects killed, 23 arrested in foiled Gauteng truck heist

Police foiled a truck heist in Midrand, Gauteng, recovered firearms, cars and netted several suspects on Friday.

Four suspects died in a shoot-out with police and 23 others were apprehended — four of whom were injured.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said: “During an intelligence-driven operation, a multidisciplinary team comprising members from SAPS crime intelligence, the Johannesburg flying squad, Gauteng highway patrol, EMPD specialised task team and JMPD K9 swooped on suspects allegedly planning to hijack a truck between Pretoria and Johannesburg.”