Attack follows heated verbal altercation
Music executives shaken by near-fatal hijack
Members of the Association of Independent Record Companies (Airco) are living in fear following the shooting of one of its executives in a hijacking incident in Dube, Soweto.
Stanley Khoza, the deputy chairperson of Airco, was shot three times last month, allegedly by a group of armed men. According to Airco chair Mandla Maseko, the men fled the scene in Khoza’s red SUV, cellphones and a laptop full of the organisation’s data. A case of hijacking and attempted murder has been opened with the police...
