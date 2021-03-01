Attack follows heated verbal altercation

Music executives shaken by near-fatal hijack

Members of the Association of Independent Record Companies (Airco) are living in fear following the shooting of one of its executives in a hijacking incident in Dube, Soweto.



Stanley Khoza, the deputy chairperson of Airco, was shot three times last month, allegedly by a group of armed men. According to Airco chair Mandla Maseko, the men fled the scene in Khoza’s red SUV, cellphones and a laptop full of the organisation’s data. A case of hijacking and attempted murder has been opened with the police...