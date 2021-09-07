Court victory for poor families faced with eviction from historic Woodstock

The City of Cape Town has lost a high court battle to evict a group of poor families from a row of cottages in historic Woodstock, where they have been living for many years.

The cottages in Bromwell Street were sold to developers who obtained an eviction order against 23 families in 2016.

The families sought legal assistance to oppose eviction on the basis that the city’s emergency housing programme was unjust. The council had planned to relocate the families to the outskirts, a move which prompted comparisons with the apartheid government’s District Six forced removals when many families were relocated from centrally located land to the Cape Flats.

The families argued the city’s emergency housing programme was unconstitutional and unjust in that they would be relocated far away from their former homes, and denied temporary housing offered to other families in need of temporary or transitional housing.

The city’s policy was inconsistent and illogical, the families argued — a view upheld on Monday by the Cape Town high court.