Authorities forced to dig deep to evict
Illegal invaders costly for Gauteng metros
The hijacking of RDP houses in Gauteng is a headache for local authorities, who are forced to dig deep in municipal coffers to finance legal battles to evict illegal invaders.
All three metros in Gauteng have reported dozens of incidents in which their housing projects are illegally occupied shortly before projects are completed...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.