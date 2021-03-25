Maake’s home was approved in 2008

RDP house beneficiary yet to move in 12 years later

For 12 years, Grace Maake has been living in a shack which has neither electricity nor running water while a house the government built for her is being illegally occupied by another family.



Maake, 37, a mother of three, is one of hundreds of families living in the Mooiplaas informal settlement in Centurion, Tshwane, who have approval letters for RDP houses but are unable to move into them. ..