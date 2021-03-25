Maake’s home was approved in 2008
RDP house beneficiary yet to move in 12 years later
For 12 years, Grace Maake has been living in a shack which has neither electricity nor running water while a house the government built for her is being illegally occupied by another family.
Maake, 37, a mother of three, is one of hundreds of families living in the Mooiplaas informal settlement in Centurion, Tshwane, who have approval letters for RDP houses but are unable to move into them. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.