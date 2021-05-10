De Lille visits Grabouw after land-grabs

Public Works and Infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille visited Grabouw on Sunday in an attempt to resolve a community land-grab on state-owned forests.

De Lille's visit comes after her department, along with the Environment, Forestry and Fisheries department, were granted an interdict in the Cape High Court on April 21 preventing community members from entering the lands to occupy them, intimidating or assaulting officials or encouraging other people to invade the land.

The dispute began in March when people started occupying unused forestry land near Grabouw.

While the public works department is the custodian of the properties, they are allocated to the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) for plantation purposes.

“The land parcels affected by the land invasions are part of the plantation areas that DEFF is planning to recommission for commercial forestry purposes,” De Lille's office said.

“The recommissioning will result in the empowerment of local communities through partnerships with investors.”