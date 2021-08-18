Hijacking of housing in Marikana adds to mineworkers' pain

'I'd rather live in squalor than die in a flat'

The effects of the 2016 hijackings of social housing in Marikana, North West, continue to haunt hundreds of mineworkers who are stuck in leaking single room shacks.



The events of 2016, which resulted in an eviction order launched by the North West government, have left a bitter taste in the mouths of the residents of Nkaneng informal settlement, near the Koppie where mineworkers and police clashed on August 16 2012 during a wage protest that led to the death of 44 people...