South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Tough questions expected at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Q&A session

By TimesLIVE - 03 September 2021 - 10:15

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday expected to answer tough questions from MPs.

Ramaphosa is expected to answer at least six questions, of which three will come from the ANC.

The opposition is expected to ask the president about some of his cabinet appointments during his recent shake-up.

During the reshuffle he also announced the scrapping of  the ministry of intelligence, electing to move the State Security Agency to the presidency after the violent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Ramaphosa will also likely answer questions pertaining to government's Covid-19 response and the economic recovery strategies in place.  

TimesLIVE

Cyril Ramaphosa to address parliament on country's economic recovery plan

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this week address the National Assembly on questions related to the government’s economic recovery efforts.
News
4 days ago

SA needs to tighten laws and policies protecting whistle-blowers, Ramaphosa admits after Babita Deokaran’s killing

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the fight against corruption has gained momentum since the state capture inquiry started its work.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy