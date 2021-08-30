South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa to address parliament on country's economic recovery plan

By Nomahlubi Sonjica - 30 August 2021 - 08:33
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address parliament on the government's economic recovery plan.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address parliament on the government's economic recovery plan.
Image: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this week address the National Assembly on questions related to the government’s economic recovery efforts.

According to the presidency, the president first presented the plan, which aims to create jobs, re-industrialise the economy and accelerate economic reforms, to a joint sitting of parliament last year.

Ramaphosa will update members of parliament on government’s efforts to advance social cohesion and nation-building, and on progress in turning around and better capacitating local government," the presidency said in a statement.

He is also set to outline developments in South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination programme particularly in relation to employer and employee responsibilities and rights in the context of protecting lives and livelihoods.

The president will also give an update on the process of compensation for people affected by the Marikana massacre.

TimesLIVE

July riots have made already hard lives so much harder

The lives of thousands of workers in KwaZulu-Natal who were already barely surviving have been upended, either by losing their jobs or having to ...
News
4 days ago

Funding applications open for businesses hit by unrest and looting

Applications are open for a R3.75bn package for the restoration of businesses hit by the looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
News
2 weeks ago

Women must lead the struggle for a society free of social & economic ills - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on SA women to lead the struggle for a society that is free of inequality, discrimination, marginalisation, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference