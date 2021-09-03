South Africa

End of alert level 3 restrictions in sight as third wave declines, says Phaahla

By TimesLIVE - 03 September 2021 - 09:30
Health minister Joe Phaahla said on September 3 2021 he was hopeful the lockdown could be eased soon.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Health minister Joe Phaahla dropped a broad hint on Friday that his department will recommend an easing of the alert level 3 lockdown next week.

Giving a media briefing at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital vaccination site in Soweto, Phaahla said he was encouraged by the decline in the third wave of Covid-19 in most provinces.

“We are hoping that KwaZulu-Natal will start to decline and Eastern Cape will stabilise,” he said.

“We will give a report to the president in the next week and if it becomes clear that there is stability we will give the necessary advice.”

Phaahla said the government was not oblivious to the pressure for eased restrictions. “The government is very sensitive to this matter, but at the same time we are about saving lives and saving livelihoods,” he said.

The number of active Covid-19 infections nationwide was 145,026 at close of business on Thursday, 13.4% lower than a week earlier. Active infections have declined by 1,227 a day over the last two weeks.

