Residents bemoan unhygienic conditions due to water cuts
Another resident, Minha Stander said she has not been able to go to work for days
One of the areas that has been hit the hardest by water cuts for more than two months does not have tankers in the community, and has never seen a municipal truck deliver the source of life.
Westbury, western Johannesburg, resident Jerome Chaplain on Thursday told Sowetan that he spends R400 a week to rent a bakkie to fetch water from a friend's house in Roodepoort, about 15km away...
