SA deaths not linked to Covid vaccines, regulator says

SA’s medicines regulator has found no evidence of a causal link between coronavirus vaccines and the deaths reported among people who had recently received the shots, parliament heard yesterday.

SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela told MPs that as of August 13, 51 deaths after Covid-19 vaccination had been reported to the National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee (NISEC), a non-statutory body appointed by the health minister.

Thirty of the 32 investigations that had been completed were deemed to be coincidental, and there was insufficient information provided on the other two, Semete-Makokotlela told members of the health portfolio committee.