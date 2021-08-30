South Africa

SA records 5,644 Covid-19 cases and 235 deaths in 24 hours

By TimesLIVE - 30 August 2021 - 20:11
Most of the cases recorded yesterday were in KwaZulu-Natal (1,982), followed by the Eastern Cape (931) and Gauteng (903) — taking the total number of infections recorded to date to 2,770,575. Picture: 123RF/PERIG76
Most of the cases recorded yesterday were in KwaZulu-Natal (1,982), followed by the Eastern Cape (931) and Gauteng (903) — taking the total number of infections recorded to date to 2,770,575. Picture: 123RF/PERIG76
Image: Lightbox

SA recorded 5,644 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday.

The majority of the new cases were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal (1,982), followed by the Eastern Cape (931) and Gauteng (903) — taking the total number of infections recorded to date to 2,770,575.

The NICD also reported that there were 235 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 81,830 to date.

There has also been an increase of 291 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people now admitted across SA to 12,873.

According to the latest vaccination statistics, there were 249,916 vaccines administered by 5pm on Monday — meaning that, in total, 12,289,478 jabs have been administered.

TimesLIVE

Partying KZN MEC fined half her salary for flouting Covid-19 rules

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has been fined half her months salary, handed a warning letter and ordered by her boss premier Sihle ...
News
1 day ago

Covid-19 infections on the rise in KZN — here’s what is being done to prevent further spread

Cumulative cases in KwaZulu-Natal stand at 476,193, according to the latest figures from the health department.
News
12 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference