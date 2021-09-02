Liliesleaf Farm closes doors after battle to stay open

The indefinite closure means 28 staff members will stay at home with no salaries

The indefinite closure of Liliesleaf Farm, a heritage site that housed freedom fighters, is a slap in the face of all those who died fighting for democracy.



Liliesleaf Trust founder and chief executive Nicholas Wolpe, who for 20 years kept the legacy of the 18,000sqm property in Rivonia, Sandton, told Sowetan the closure of the farm was the worst form of betrayal by the government to a legacy and history of its country...