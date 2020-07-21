Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni hospitalised

Struggle veteran Andrew Mlangeni has been admitted to hospital.

This was announced by the ANC on Tuesday evening.

It was not immediately clear why Mlangeni, who recently celebrated his 95th birthday, had been hospitalised.

Mlangeni is the last remaining Rivonia Trialist following the deaths of his comrades that he was trialled with between 1963 and 1964.

“Tata Mlangeni spent over two decades on Robben Island after his conviction at Rivonia Treason Trial in 1964,” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

“The ANC continues to draw inspiration from him and his generation for their unwavering and steadfast commitment to the liberation of the country.”

Mlangeni was part of a long list of high commanders of uMkhonto weSizwe who were tried following their arrest at their hideout in Liliesleaf Farm in Sandton during apartheid.

Among those who were tried with Mlangeni were Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Denis Goldberg, Govan Mbeki, Ahmed Kathrada, Lionel Bernstein, Raymond Mhlaba, James Kantor and Elias Motsoaledi.

They had been using the farm as their meeting venue where they were crafting a plan to overthrow the apartheid government.

“This stalwart and veteran of our liberation Struggle continues to play an important role in the renewal and rebuilding of our movement,” Mabe said.

“He serves as our conscience and fountain of wisdom as we continue to navigate the many challenges that confront our movement and nation. Get well Tata.”