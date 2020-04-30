'Life is wonderful': What Denis Goldberg told the 'Sunday Times' in 2018 on the eve of his 85th birthday

Mandela and the others turned Die Groot Krokodil down, but Goldberg signed the document.

On February 28, he was released from prison and put on a plane bound for Israel, where he was reunited with Esme. Their reunion was difficult. They had seen each other for only five hours during the 22 years he was incarcerated.

“We embraced, but we were both tentative. All the dreams of how one would celebrate sexually don’t work because your body doesn’t function. It took a long time to overcome that.”

Goldberg moved to London with Esme and threw himself headfirst into the struggle, travelling the world and drumming up support for the ANC.

After South Africa gained its freedom, Goldberg’s life was punctuated by loss. Esme died in 2000 and two years later his daughter died. Then Edelgard, his second wife, died.

“I’m going to save you asking the question I know you’re going to ask: was it worth it? Absolutely! We changed a country.”

He does have mixed feelings about South Africa in 2018, though. “We have come a long way but we should have come a lot further. I’m appalled by the corruption and the cronyism. It’s unacceptable. I’ve made my voice loud about it. I feared doing it, but I did it.”

He has received awards for his life of struggle, service and sacrifice: the Freedom of Sedibeng, the Freedom of London, the Gandhi prize for peace (“Ironic for someone who was jailed for violence,” he grins); a class two military service medal; and the Order of Luthuli (silver).

“The awards are heartening and being recognised is sweet, but that’s not what you do it for. You do it for the end goal — and I mean that absolutely seriously.”

I notice, though, that his name is misspelt on a statue awarded to him by the government for his contribution to democracy — a symbol perhaps of a forgotten revolutionary?

He may not be revered like Mandela, but the government he helped put in power could at least have spelled his name correctly.