Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest

Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni has been laid to rest next to his wife June at the Roodepoort cemetery in Johannesburg.

Mlangeni was laid to rest in a sombre funeral service attended by family, friends, government and ANC officials.

A tombstone bearing both Andrew and June Mlangeni was unveiled at the cemetery.

The words on the tombstones was bearing the words which Mlangeni always said that their fight for freedom was not for their own benefit, but for those who would came after them.

The funeral service was conducted by the military who at all times called, through a loudspeaker, for people to maintain social distancing.

The funeral service was attended by over 50 people as the government and ANC officials brought along their bodyguards while the military procession also had a number of people.