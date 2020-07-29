South Africa

Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest

29 July 2020 - 13:14
Andrew Mlangeni has been laid to rest
Andrew Mlangeni has been laid to rest
Image: Antonio Muchave

Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni has been laid to rest next to his wife June at the Roodepoort cemetery in Johannesburg.

Mlangeni was laid to rest in a sombre funeral service attended by family, friends, government and ANC officials.

A tombstone bearing both Andrew and June Mlangeni was unveiled at the cemetery.

The words on the tombstones was bearing the words which Mlangeni always said that their fight for freedom was not for their own benefit, but for those who would came after them.

The funeral service was conducted by the military who at all times called, through a loudspeaker, for people to maintain social distancing.

The funeral service was attended by over 50 people as the government and ANC officials brought along their bodyguards while the military procession also had a number of people.

ANC and government leaders such as Panyaza Lesufi, Lindiwe Sisulu, Paul Mashatile, Geoff Makhubo and Thoko Didiza joined the family to bid the Struggle stalwart farewell.

The procession went through Soweto where hundreds of people, some with their fists clenched and waving ANC flags lined up the streets.

It was an emotional send off that signified that the last Rivonia Trialist had indeed died.

Mlangeni, who recently celebrated his 95th birthday, died last week following a brief hospitalisation at 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane after he complained of abdominal pains.

Mlangeni was part of a long list of high commanders of uMkhonto weSizwe who were tried following their arrest at their hideout in Liliesleaf Farm in Sandton during apartheid.

Among those who were tried with Mlangeni were Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Denis Goldberg, Govan Mbeki, Ahmed Kathrada, Lionel Bernstein, Raymond Mhlaba, James Kantor and Elias Motsoaledi.They had been using the farm as their meeting venue where they were crafting a plan to overthrow the apartheid government.

Andrew Mlangeni, a 'true role model' youth should emulate: Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the late Andrew Mlangeni was a role model the youth should emulate
News
5 hours ago

I'll take over baton from Andrew Mlangeni: National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise

A long guard of honour on Tuesday afternoon welcomed the body of the late Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni as he entered the gates of his Dube, ...
News
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X