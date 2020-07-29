Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni has been laid to rest next to his wife June at the Roodepoort cemetery in Johannesburg.
Mlangeni was laid to rest in a sombre funeral service attended by family, friends, government and ANC officials.
A tombstone bearing both Andrew and June Mlangeni was unveiled at the cemetery.
The words on the tombstones was bearing the words which Mlangeni always said that their fight for freedom was not for their own benefit, but for those who would came after them.
The funeral service was conducted by the military who at all times called, through a loudspeaker, for people to maintain social distancing.
The funeral service was attended by over 50 people as the government and ANC officials brought along their bodyguards while the military procession also had a number of people.
The coffin of Bab’ Andrew Mlangeni has arrived at the cemetry just outside Dobsonville. pic.twitter.com/PE8ZpmrXzV— Kgothatso Madisa (@kgmadisa) July 29, 2020
ANC and government leaders such as Panyaza Lesufi, Lindiwe Sisulu, Paul Mashatile, Geoff Makhubo and Thoko Didiza joined the family to bid the Struggle stalwart farewell.
The procession went through Soweto where hundreds of people, some with their fists clenched and waving ANC flags lined up the streets.
Hundreds of Soweto resident, some with their fists clenched and waving ANC flags line up the streets as the procession of Bab’ Andrew Mlangeni funeral service heads to the cemetery. pic.twitter.com/AwALMeTSSf— Kgothatso Madisa (@kgmadisa) July 29, 2020
It was an emotional send off that signified that the last Rivonia Trialist had indeed died.
Mlangeni, who recently celebrated his 95th birthday, died last week following a brief hospitalisation at 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane after he complained of abdominal pains.
Mlangeni was part of a long list of high commanders of uMkhonto weSizwe who were tried following their arrest at their hideout in Liliesleaf Farm in Sandton during apartheid.
Among those who were tried with Mlangeni were Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Denis Goldberg, Govan Mbeki, Ahmed Kathrada, Lionel Bernstein, Raymond Mhlaba, James Kantor and Elias Motsoaledi.They had been using the farm as their meeting venue where they were crafting a plan to overthrow the apartheid government.
Rasta doing his thing at Bab’ Andrew Mlangeni funeral service at the UJ Soweto Campus. pic.twitter.com/l9Z0yu85eI— Kgothatso Madisa (@kgmadisa) July 29, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.