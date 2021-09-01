Principal sees award nomination as confidence booster

Agnes Rasesemola is over the moon about her nomination for the AU Continental Teacher Prize.

Rasesemola, 47, a principal at Sunrise View Secondary School in Rustenburg, North West, said the nomination was a confidence booster, which accelerated her mood as the principal to take leadership and classroom teaching to the highest level.

The AU Teacher Prize was established as a means of demonstrating respect for teachers and the teaching profession by encouraging and celebrating the committed teachers in Africa.

“I was nominated for being able to engage in quality teaching which results in high standards of learner achievement. As a principal I have also demonstrated knowledge of the subject matter while keeping up with recent developments. I also manage classes to enhance the quality of learning processes while ensuring accommodation of learners with varied learning needs and abilities,” she said.

Rasesemola, who is originally from Thembisa on the East Rand, said she has been in the teaching profession for 24 years.