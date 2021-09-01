Principal sees award nomination as confidence booster
Rasesemola says winning AU gong will motivate others
Agnes Rasesemola is over the moon about her nomination for the AU Continental Teacher Prize.
Rasesemola, 47, a principal at Sunrise View Secondary School in Rustenburg, North West, said the nomination was a confidence booster, which accelerated her mood as the principal to take leadership and classroom teaching to the highest level.
The AU Teacher Prize was established as a means of demonstrating respect for teachers and the teaching profession by encouraging and celebrating the committed teachers in Africa.
“I was nominated for being able to engage in quality teaching which results in high standards of learner achievement. As a principal I have also demonstrated knowledge of the subject matter while keeping up with recent developments. I also manage classes to enhance the quality of learning processes while ensuring accommodation of learners with varied learning needs and abilities,” she said.
Rasesemola, who is originally from Thembisa on the East Rand, said she has been in the teaching profession for 24 years.
“I entered the teaching profession by default, on the advice of my late father and that was the best decision I ever made. I can’t imagine myself being in the other career field. I started teaching in 1997 as a post level 1 educator, teaching physical sciences and mathematics until October 2001. I was then promoted to be the head of department for mathematics, technology and physical science from the 1 November 2001 until July 2009. On the 1st of August 2009, I was appointed as a deputy principal until I got promoted in my current school as the principal in January 2014,” she said.
Rasesemola described her leadership style as direct and leading by example.
“I delegate tasks and always take the lead on activities and in the classroom and it inspires my colleagues. I have the ability to communicate well and have the flexibility to solve problems. I coach, mentor and offer development and promotion opportunities to all my colleagues. I have decentralised the management of the school and teachers get to have an opportunity to lead a particular activity, grade or be a patron of sports of co-curricular activities,” she said.
She said to keep a good relationship with pupils, teachers and parents, it was important for her to continuously cultivate healthy relationships with all stakeholders by remaining professional at all times and consistent when dealing with issues and ensuring that the vision and mission of the school are realised.
“I believe that the school is the extension of the school community and in all we do as a school we directly impact the households and the community we serve. Consistency is the key to discipline and the success of our institution,” she said.
She said winning the award will serve as motivation to other teachers to achieve their goals.
The event will be held virtually on October 27.
North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said she was excited that Rasesemola will stand for teachers in the community.
“This nomination couldn’t have come at a better time to celebrate women this month. We wish her all the very best,” she said.
Last year Livhalani Bridget Sinyosi, the principal of Dzata Secondary School in Nzhelele East Circuit, Limpopo, was announced as the winner of the AU Teaching Prize.
