Principal sees award nomination as confidence booster

Rasesemola described her leadership style as direct and leading by example.

“I delegate tasks and always take the lead on activities and in the classroom and it inspires my colleagues. I have the ability to communicate well and have the flexibility to solve problems. I coach, mentor and offer development and promotion opportunities to all my colleagues. I have decentralised the management of the school and teachers get to have an opportunity to lead a particular activity, grade or be a patron of sports of co-curricular activities,” she said.

She said to keep a good relationship with pupils, teachers and parents, it was important for her to continuously cultivate healthy relationships with all stakeholders by remaining professional at all times and consistent when dealing with issues and ensuring that the vision and mission of the school are realised.

“I believe that the school is the extension of the school community and in all we do as a school we directly impact the households and the community we serve. Consistency is the key to discipline and the success of our institution,” she said.

She said winning the award will serve as motivation to other teachers to achieve their goals.

The event will be held virtually on October 27.

North West education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said she was excited that Rasesemola will stand for teachers in the community.

“This nomination couldn’t have come at a better time to celebrate women this month. We wish her all the very best,” she said.

Last year Livhalani Bridget Sinyosi, the principal of Dzata Secondary School in Nzhelele East Circuit, Limpopo, was announced as the winner of the AU Teaching Prize.