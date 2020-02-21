Sibiya’s unique approach to teaching earned him the best global teacher award

Khangelani Sibiya’s unique approach to teaching mathematics and physical science earned him the 2019 Best Global Teacher Award in Dubai recently.

Sibiya (33) is the head of department for mathematics and physical science at Siphumelele Secondary School in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

His teaching approach is to relate maths to real-life experiences.

“Mathematics is fun and that is why I use techniques such as composing songs when I teach. This helps learners recall the methods when they write tests,” he explained.

He said being recognised as the best teacher globally by the AKS Global Education network left him feeling honoured, humbled and grateful all at once.

AKS Global Education is an innovative training, technology, education management and research organisation that organises the Global Teacher Awards annually. The awards identify and recognise exceptional teachers who have made an outstanding contribution to their profession.

Sibiya has dedicated his life to promoting maths and science far and wide and has reached over 25 000 learners across the country through various initiatives.

When he was a second-year student at the University of Zululand in 2008, Sibiya established a non-profit organisation (NPO) called WTS Maths and Science Tutoring, which offers extra lessons in maths and science.

His NPO now has a website that allows learners from various parts of the country to access information about upcoming camps that he organises during school holidays.

“The next camp will be held from 23 to 29 March 2020 in Durban and learners from all provinces are welcome to attend,” he said.

Sibiya also conducts one-on-one after-school lessons in mathematics and physical science for learners in Richards Bay from Mondays to Thursdays; and in Emzingazi, Mtubatuba, eSikhawini, Eshowe, Empangeni, Durban and Pietermaritzburg from Fridays to Sundays. In addition, he provides maths and science support to schools in the region on request.

As passionate as he is about education, he would love to inspire other teachers to look at innovative new ways of getting through to learners and inspiring a love of maths and science in them.

WTS has WhatsApp groups for both teachers and learners and various support documents which can be downloaded for free from www.wtstutoring.org.

Call 082 672 7928 for more information.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.