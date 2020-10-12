Motse beats almost 300 participants to bag Art Meet Science top award

Afro-centric avant-garde artist Silas Motse emerged victorious in the Art Meet Science competition on Friday.

The competition that included 280 artists from all over Africa saw Motse, who lives in Tshiawelo, Soweto, walking away with the first prize money of $1,500 (almost R25,000).

The Art Meet Science award is an initiative of Sub-Saharan African Network for TB/HIV Research Excellence (SANTHE) that is led by Dr Victoria Kasprowicz and Kim Darley Waddilove. The SANTHE project brought young African creatives together, where they submitted creative concepts representing their impressions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Born and bred in Thaba Nchu in the Free State, the 36-year-old said: “I am excited but I have to be honest, it has not sunk in yet. But I know winning this award will beef up my profile and open international doors for me."

The former school teacher who resigned last year said he did not believe that he will win because of the approach he took on the subject and the number of artists who were involved.